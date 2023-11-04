Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,239,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 914,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after acquiring an additional 495,784 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.