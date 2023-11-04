Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.