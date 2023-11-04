Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $589,000 Position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 138.79%.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile



VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Stories

