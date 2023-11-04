Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $701,000 Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novanta by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $141.44 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

