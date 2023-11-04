Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

