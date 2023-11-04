Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DHT worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,190,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,587,000 after buying an additional 411,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 545,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,929,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,873,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of -0.15. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

