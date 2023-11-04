Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $251,551,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $158.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

