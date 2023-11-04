Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,814 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordic American Tankers worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 118.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 528,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 287,022 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 466.2% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $975.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

