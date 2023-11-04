Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

