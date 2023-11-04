Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

