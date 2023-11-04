Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Titan Machinery worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 55.5% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $596.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.70. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

