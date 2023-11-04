Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 551 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $108.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

