Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

