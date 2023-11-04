Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.43.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after buying an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
