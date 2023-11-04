NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

