NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.