Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $113.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Shares of NBIX opened at $112.44 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

