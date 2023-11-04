New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

