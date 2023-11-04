New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.99 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.51 and its 200-day moving average is $371.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

