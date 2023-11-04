New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

