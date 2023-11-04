New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $227.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

