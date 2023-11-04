New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

