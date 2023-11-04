New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.