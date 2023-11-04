New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

