New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 12,206 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

