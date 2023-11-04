New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 16,975 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

