New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.