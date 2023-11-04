New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $429.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.47 and its 200-day moving average is $478.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.57 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.43.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

