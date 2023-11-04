New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $118.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

