New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 594 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

