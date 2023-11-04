New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

