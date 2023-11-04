New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Hershey worth $72,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.