New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,959 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 276,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.