New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Shopify worth $59,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

