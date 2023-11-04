New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $80,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 294,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,156,000 after purchasing an additional 277,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 436,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

