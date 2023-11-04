New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $61,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $459,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 198.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $101.32 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

