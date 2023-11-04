New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $57.77 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,911 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.94% of AppFolio worth $57,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -145.63 and a beta of 0.85. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.