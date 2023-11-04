New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $61.48 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $61,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $43.60 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

