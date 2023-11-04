New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $71.47 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,166,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 45,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $71,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HAL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

