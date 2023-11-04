New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $73.28 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $73,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,095.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,253.63.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

