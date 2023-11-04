New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $75.85 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $75,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $153.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

