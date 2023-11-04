New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $56,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:H opened at $104.67 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

