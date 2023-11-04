New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.69% of Henry Schein worth $73,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.40 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

