New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of PACCAR worth $61,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $347,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

