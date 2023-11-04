New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 185,055 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $66,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after buying an additional 75,693 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 120,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

