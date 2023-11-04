New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,608 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Marriott International worth $65,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,133 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,722 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.55 and its 200 day moving average is $188.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

