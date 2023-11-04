New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,681 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $60,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

