New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $59,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Bank of America upped their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $420.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

