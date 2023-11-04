NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 13.5% Higher

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.51. 44,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 80,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

