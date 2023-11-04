NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.68-$1.72 EPS.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

