NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NMI Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NMI by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

